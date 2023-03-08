House passes HB 265 restricting sexual exhibition in public places

House Bill 265 is, in essence, the same as House Bill 231, aiming to limit "sexual exhibitions" in public places.

Earlier this month, we reported HB 231 was moving to the floor.

RELATED | House moves forward to restrict "sexual exhibitions" in public

If signed into law, the bill calls to prohibit the use of public facilities and public assets for live performances containing sexual conduct and allows people the ability to sue organizers of said events that do not restrict child access.

The difference in the two bills is a single word language correction, changing from "accompanying parent" to "parent" when referring to who would be eligible to move forward with legal actions against offending parties should sexual exhibitions become restricted. All other language remains the same.

The House passed HB 265 in a vote of 48-21-1.

HB 265 will now move to the Senate.

