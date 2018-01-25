House panel introduces option to post legal notices online

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho lawmaker says government agencies should be allowed to post required legal notices on their websites rather than in a newspaper.

Rep. Ron Nate, a Republican from Rexburg, told the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday that some communities don't have newspapers, which means government officials are forced to spend more money publishing notices in a larger newspaper.

For generations, newspapers have been the mandated source to view these announcements. There have been multiple attempts over the years in Idaho to shift more of these notices online, but so far all have failed after media representatives have raised concerns about limiting public information -- as well as potentially hurting bottom lines.

The House panel agreed to introduce Nate's bill on Thursday. It must now clear a full hearing