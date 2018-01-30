House panel introduces bill to nullify federal laws

BOISE, Idaho - A bill declaring the Idaho State Legislature is the "final arbiter" or whether a federal law, court decision or executive order is constitutional has been printed.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, says the legislation is designed to bring checks and balances to the actions of the federal government.

"There are many federal court decisions, federal laws and executive orders that have been enacted that may not always be compliant with the original intent of the United States Constitution," Shepherd said.

Under the proposal, if the legislature agrees something is unconstitutional, no state agency or department could enforce it.

Shepherd introduced similar legislation during the 2017 session.

Rep. Steve Harris, R-Meridian, moved to introduce the bill saying he would like to hear more about the legislation during a full hearing.