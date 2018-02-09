House GOP members pitch alternatives to popular proposals

BOISE, ID - A group of House Republican lawmakers say they have drafted alternative proposals in response to the session’s most high-profile bills currently being floated through the Idaho Legislature.

Rep. Ron Nate, a Republican from Rexburg, said Friday he has helped design a $265 million tax cut plan that includes repealing Idaho's current sales tax on groceries.

Earlier this week, the Idaho House passed a slightly smaller $200 million tax cut bill endorsed by legislative leadership and Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.

Nate says his alternative tax cut proposal is scheduled to get an introductory hearing on Monday.

Other House GOP members, who describe themselves as “liberty legislators,” said they have alternative bills to the recently-introduced proposal to strengthen crime victims’ rights -- and to a health care plan designed to reduce the number of Idahoans without medical coverage.

(by Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press)

