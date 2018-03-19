House fire leave Nampa family homeless

Nampa, ID - A Nampa family is picking up the pieces after losing their house in a fire exactly one week ago Sunday.

The family says the fire started in the back of the house around 8 a.m. while they were sleeping.

They credit their fire alarm for waking them up and saving their lives. It took firefighters about an hour to put out the flames.

"It's a very violent element, and all I knew was to get my kid out and run, " Jacque Kennel said.

The Kennels are now staying with family.

"It's a very personal thing when your home burns down it's a violating experience," Kennel added.

The family has set up a YouCaring account:

https://www.youcaring.com/jacquekenneljakekennelkonaandskylachild-1126663

She adds even though she has lost everything she is happy to at least have her family and humbled by the community support.