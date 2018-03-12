House Bill 465 Headed to the Senate

Partly Cloudy
Boise, (ID) - The legislative session is nearing its end, and many representatives are still trying to get their bills heard.
On the Senate floor, Monday morning is House Bill 465. The bill is up for a vote after clearing the house. It aims to restore dental coverage for Idahoans on Medicaid.
Democrats say it would help parents of minor children who fall below the federal poverty line.