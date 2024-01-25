Watch Now
House Bill 415 could allow school staff to carry concealed firearms in class

after obtaining enhanced concealed carry permit
Idaho State Capitol Building
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jan 24, 2024
BOISE, ID — A new bill proposed in the Idaho Statehouse could put firearms in the hands of some school employees.

House Bill 415 amends existing law to allow faculty members to carry a firearm on school grounds as long as they have an enhanced concealed carry permit.

On Wednesday, Representative Ted Hill from Eagle presented the bill to the House State Affairs Committee.

When speaking about the need for the bill Representative Hill said, "These select school employees will provide an armed force to defend children in the first minutes of attack. The key to this bill, what's so important, is that time between the event occurring and the time the police arrive."

If teachers are carrying in school, the bill requires faculty to inform the district's principal and superintendent, who will then inform police.

However, The bill does not require that information be shared with the school board or parents.

The bill was passed out of committee with a "do pass recommendation" and will now go to the House floor.

