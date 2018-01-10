Homeless woman arrested after shot fired at Boise park

BOISE, ID - A homeless woman has been booked into the Ada County Jail, after police say she shined a flashlight into a car at a Boise park -– then fired a gun.

About 10:40 p.m. Friday, January 5, Boise Police officers responded to Julia Davis Park on a report of a shot fired.

Once on the scene, officers say they located a victim and a female suspect, both of whom they detained.

“Evidence indicated the female suspect had shined a flashlight at the victim’s parked car, then produced a gun and fired a shot in the vicinity of the vehicle,” said a Boise Police news release.

Officers say they found two handguns at the scene.

The suspect, later identified as Erika Goodman, 60, who police say has no permanent address, was taken to the Ada County Jail where and booked for felony aggravated assault.

“During their investigation, officers located two other reports filed at the end of December involving similar circumstances. In each incident, the suspect had shined a flashlight at bystanders and brandished what appeared to be a firearm. There were also similar vehicle descriptions in all three incidents,” the BPD news release stated.

Investigators believe there could be more potential victims who have not come forward.

Anyone who may have had similar circumstances happen to them is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.