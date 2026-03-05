Homedale man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for child sex crimes

A 50-year-old Homedale man, Richard Marlin Kellogg, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after being found guilty of possessing child sexual abuse material.

U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced the sentence on Wednesday.

A tip regarding a cloud storage platform, gathered from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was sent to the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, prompting an investigation.

Law enforcement determined that the account, later identified as belonging to Kellogg, had been used to upload and store child sexual abuse materials.

After obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement was able to locate numerous files containing the materials.

The ICAC then conducted a search warrant for Kellogg's Homedale residence, where officials say Kellogg refused to exit the residence and was later found hiding in a hidden room inside.

Investigators then found hundreds of files of child sexual abuse material on his cellphone.

Along with the over 11-year sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford ordered Kellogg to serve a lifetime period of supervised release following his prison sentence, pay $6,000 in restitution to the victims in the images and register as a sex offender as a result of his conviction.

U.S Attorney Davis commended the work of the Idaho ICAC Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations in Boise and Spokane that led to the charge.