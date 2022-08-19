Homedale football hosts Laguna Beach High School to open the season

HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Homedale High School football team started their season on Friday against an out-of-state opponent. Homedale will face off against Laguna Beach High School from Southern California.

Laguna Beach, a team that is used to traveling around the country for competition, traveled by plane to Idaho earlier this week. During their time in the state, they went to the Caldwell Nights Rodeo, did some white water rafting, and even visited Boise State University.

The team concluded their trip by playing Homedale, Friday night at 7 pm.

Homedale was looking for a game to play for their first week. After searching for a while, Homedale coach Matt Holtry received a call from the Laguna Beach Athletic Director asking if they would like to host Laguna Beach. Holtry Accepted.

Holtry says it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for his team, but that his expectations remain consistent.

“I expect our kids to come out and play hard," Holtry said. "It’s Homedale football and it’s got a rich tradition. I’m blessed to be a part of it, but we’ve got coaches on our staff that have won state championships as players here, So there’s a lot of pride that this program has and these players that’s what they expect. They expect themselves to play hard and play Homedale football.”

