Hollapalooza event helps people get in the holiday spirit

People gathered at Kleiner Park in Meridian Saturday to get into the holiday spirit at Hollapalooza.

The event was put on for families to have fun and shop for gifts and holiday decor. There was a food truck and at least 30 vendors were in attendance at the event, but so was a festive VIP.

"Seeing all the different people come through is just a fun social gathering. Everybody has a lot of fun. We laugh a lot," said Michelle Hughes, event coordinator. "Santa was a great hit; he was really funny. Just meeting new people, it's really great for stay-at-home moms such as myself."

The event was free to the public and was centered around supporting local businesses and crafters.