Holiday spirit on display: Idaho students take part on 2026 holiday card contest

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Education launched its annual student holiday card contest on Wednesday.

The contest, open to all K-12 students, offers students a chance to flex their creative minds, with winning entries used as the department's official holiday cards.

Winners will be selected from each grade level, with those winners holiday cards displayed on the department's website.

Two overall winners - one from K-6 and another from 7-12 - will be selected from the grade level winners. Those designs will be used as official holiday cards.

Debbie Crutchfield, Idaho Superintendent of Instruction, says judging the contest is one of the parts of her job she enjoys the most.

"Every year, without fail, there are so many submissions that amaze us, and it's always a fun challenge to choose each year's winners," Crutchfield said in a news release.

Designs can include watercolors, colored paper, markers, crayons or a combination. Pencil drawings, fabric designs, photography, video, digitally-created entries and entries that include copyrighted images are not allowed.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 16.