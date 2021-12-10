Holiday party ideas from Wisconsin Cheese

IDAHO — If you're getting ready to host holiday get-togethers, Wisconsin Cheese has plenty of tips to make sure your menus are a hit.

The holidays are about food, fun, and family, but it's also a busy time. Angie Edge, Dairy Communications Manager for Wisconsin Cheese, says there are plenty of ways to save time and still have a great appetizer at your party.

"This holiday season, when it comes to Wisconsin Cheese, the more, the merrier! One very popular and trendy item this year is charcuterie or cheese boards," says Edge.

One idea is Wisconsin Cheese's "Trim the Tree" Holiday Cheese Board. Edge says you can mix and match different fruits, vegetables, meats, nuts, and of course, cheeses like Gouda, sharp cheddar, and even a cheese spread.

"We are very proud of our cheeses. We win more awards than any other place on Earth so it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser this season," says Edge.

Cheese boards don't have to only be an appetizer. You can also use them as a centerpiece for the family to gather around during a meal and amplify your menus.

"When you do go to the grocery store, make sure to look for that Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge so you know you're buying high-quality, artisanal cheeses. You can find those cheeses locally at your local Whole Foods or Albertsons," Edge explains.

Remember - you can get your cheese fix after dinner as well. Edge suggests trying out a Holiday Eggnog Cheesecake.

"It is loaded with three different layers. There's a graham cracker crust, then there's a middle layer that has a Wisconsin ricotta cheese, and also some cream cheese topped off with an eggnog butter frosting."

If you're in need of pairing ideas, Edge says there's always something cheesy to go along with your favorite beverage.

"If you like something, maybe a blue cheese, you might want to pair that with red wine. It's really up to your personal taste buds, but we encourage you to get creative and try different types of pairings."

You can head into your local grocery store for more inspiration or find more tips here.