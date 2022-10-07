Hockey fans are are looking forward to NHL preseason game in Boise on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Tickets went on sale for an NHL preseason game in downtown Boise on August 10, an hour later they will sold out as fans look forward to watching the Las Vegas Golden Knights take on the Arizona Coyotes.

"For a city like Boise to get two great NHL teams to come play in front of us that just proves that Boise is a hockey town," said Dale Dixon an Idaho Steelheads season ticket holder. "We love hockey.”

The puck drops at 6:00 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena and it is the first NHL hockey game in Boise in 25 years.

"Obviously they can’t get to games regularly it’s a long way from Boise to Vegas," said Nate Ewell of the Las Vegas Golden Knights. "But, we can make it up there in a day and play a great game against the Arizona Coyotes."

It also marks the final preseason game before the NHL regular season starts, that's exciting because it will give fans a chance to check out what these two teams will bring this season.

"You are seeing as close to a regular season game as possible because the teams really wants to have a dress rehearsal," said Ewell.

Idaho Steelheads season ticket holders appreciated getting first chance at tickets before they went on sale to the public, and they can't wait for Saturday night.

"We sell this place out on a regular basis," said Dixon. "If there was ever a town that deserves a preseason NHL game, it is Boise, Idaho."

The Idaho Steelheads begin their season on October 21 at the Iowa Heartlanders, they have their home opener a week later on the 28th when their rivals the Utah Grizzlies come to town.