History-making year for Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho — In her State of the University address, the President of Boise State University (BSU) Marlene Tromp said "Boise State University is succeeding, advancing and shattering records."

Tromp announced that BSU had raised $91 million in research funding and $58.8 million in philanthropic support; shattering last year's records.

“Our research moves the line of knowledge. It changes what we know,” Tromp said. “And our students being able to engage in that research changes how they think. It makes them intellectual leaders. It makes them innovators to be a part of the creation of knowledge.”

The university plans to launch its largest fundraising campaign this October.

BSU's athletics department also raised $26.1 million in support of the 'What's Next' initiative, which helps fund student-athlete scholarships, facility upgrades, resources, staffing, tools and programming necessary to provide Bronco student-athletes with opportunities to succeed in competition, as well as in the classroom and in life after college.

"I am so grateful for the incredible work all of (the members of campus) have done in teaching, research and service, to change not only the lives of our students but the future of the State of Idaho and to impact the world," said Tromp. "Thank you, because together we are making history. Go Broncos.”