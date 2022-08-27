History comes alive during the Warbird Roundup at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Warhawk Air Museum is hosting its largest event of the year featuring historic airplanes, modern jets and this year the museum is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during World War II.

All day Saturday, people were able to watch planes, interact with the pilots and learn more about aviation, some of the airplanes including the Air Force's new F-35A Lightning II, A-10s flown by the Idaho National Guard and too many historic warbirds to name, the action continues on Sunday.

"It's a great venue to showcase the wonderful airplanes we got," said Chris Fahey of Planes and Fame Air Musuem in Chico, California. "This doesn’t happen everywhere in the country, it only happens certain places where we get to see these airplanes fly to honor our veterans and our military history."

Air Force veteran Jose Herrera worked in the intelligence department, he says seeing these historic planes brings back memories during the Warbird Roundup.

"My skin gets chills, just the sound of the props, it makes you think back on your old times," said Herrera who joined after the Korean War. "The jets are ok, but I like the old props better."

The keynote speaker this is Jonna Doolittle Hoppes, the grand daughter of General Jimmy Doolittle who led an air raid on Tokyo 80 years ago during World War II.

"Planes of Fame brought up a couple of airplanes we have an F-8 Bearcat, a Corsair and right behind me you can see the B-25 Mitchell, which was used on Doolittle’s Raid," said Fahey, who came up to be a guest announcer during the show.

If you know anything about military history it is hard not to admire the World War II veterans, there is a reason why they are referred to as the greatest generation inspiring so many others to serve.

"I really think that the soldiers from World War II were heroes to me," said Herrera.

The Warbird Roundup will continue on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets here, this year the museum is raising money for a new addition that will honor Post 9/11 veterans.

Tomorrow, we will have more from the Warbird Roundup including an interview with a pilot and we will also take you to just outside the airport where people gather to watch the planes take-off and land.