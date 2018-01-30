Hispanic town hall meeting focused on education

Nampa, ID - The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Hispanic Cultural Center to host a series of town hall meetings with local politicians and candidates.

Monday was the second in a series of Monday night forums.

Organizers say the forums are designed to educate the Treasure Valley Hispanic community about different candidates running for office and their stances on issues that affect this particular community.

Lilana Vega, a local professor, attended Monday night's discussion because she believes education is important to many Hispanics.

"Our general community, our issues that are important include education, economic development, and obviously immigration is huge," Vega said.