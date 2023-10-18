USAF Pilot tells Latina success stories through children's literature

BOISE, Idaho — Captain Graciela Tiscareño-Sato is the first Latina aviator in the US Air Force to win an Air Medal for combat air operations over Iraq.

She is also the award-winning author of the "Captain Mama" children's books, a bilingual series inspiring children to learn about aviation.

The mother of three teens, founder of a publishing company, marketing professional and advocate for children with special needs is showing a world of opportunity for children through literature, breaking stereotypes, and sharing Latina success stories.

"Of the vast majority of bilingual books that are published, if the books are in Spanish, the girls are making tortillas or tamales or chocolates with her mama or her abuelita. So I thought 'it's time to tell stories of other things that Latinas do in this country, like serve (in the military), like fly... [instead] of these terrible stereotypes that keeps women in 1930-something."

Idaho News 6 had the opportunity to connect with the Captain as she met up with children in the STEM hanger during the 2023 Gowen Thunder air show.

Titles in the series include:

