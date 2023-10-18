Watch Now
NewsHispanic Heritage

Actions

USAF Pilot tells Latina success stories through children's literature

Capt. Graciela Tiscareno-Sato is the 1st Latina aviator in the US Air Force to win an Air Medal for combat air operations. She's also an award-winning author of a bilingual children's book series.
Captain Graciela Tiscareno-Sato is the first Latina aviator pilot in the US Air Force win an Air Medal for Combat Air Operations in Iraq. She is also an award winning author, inspiring Hispanic children to be all that they can be.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 16:08:07-04

BOISE, Idaho — Captain Graciela Tiscareño-Sato is the first Latina aviator in the US Air Force to win an Air Medal for combat air operations over Iraq.

She is also the award-winning author of the "Captain Mama" children's books, a bilingual series inspiring children to learn about aviation.

The mother of three teens, founder of a publishing company, marketing professional and advocate for children with special needs is showing a world of opportunity for children through literature, breaking stereotypes, and sharing Latina success stories.

"Of the vast majority of bilingual books that are published, if the books are in Spanish, the girls are making tortillas or tamales or chocolates with her mama or her abuelita. So I thought 'it's time to tell stories of other things that Latinas do in this country, like serve (in the military), like fly... [instead] of these terrible stereotypes that keeps women in 1930-something."

Idaho News 6 had the opportunity to connect with the Captain as she met up with children in the STEM hanger during the 2023 Gowen Thunder air show.

Titles in the series include:

  • Good Night Captain Mama
  • Captain Mama's Surprise
  • Taking Flight with Captain Mama
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bringing Sports and Entertainment to Southern Idaho