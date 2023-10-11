Nueva Generación 2000 Nominated for International Music Award

CALDWELL, ID — Three Treasure Valley teens are chasing their dream of representing their community on the international stage through music.

18-year-old Mario Calderón, 16-year-old Antonio Corona, and 14-year-old Abdiel Amador are the three boys behind the music of the Sierreño band, Nueva Generación 2000.

The boys have been playing together for just over a year now. The group has performed at festivals, clubs, schools, and parties locally and nationally. Along the way, they have been building up a following across the map.

I asked the boys about their most memorable performance, and they all laughed as they told me about one show that got a little out of hand.

Corona said, “When we played here at the College of Idaho, when everyone was excited to see us, singing along with us.”

“It was crazy that day. People were running on stage even though they weren't allowed up there. Dancing up there. They just invited themselves up there, but it was a great experience. It was a really great experience,” continued Amador.

The group is so excited to start getting recognized for their music as they have dedicated so much time over the last few years to learning and getting better.

“It’s important to me because it's been a dream since I was little. Slowly being successful with the group. It's just a dream come true,” said Calderón.

However, the dream is still continuing for the boys as they headed down to Guadalajara, Mexico on Sunday after being invited to the Premios de la Calle.

Calderón explained, “It's sort of like the Grammy's, or Billboards, but in Mexico. So like all the artists in Mexico group up together to meet each other.”

The group is nominated for “Sierreño con más Futuro”, which is essentially, the artist of the future. The group told me that they are extremely excited to represent Idaho internationally and are looking to put the Treasure Valley on the map.

