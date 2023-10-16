Kay Chula Designs celebrates Hispanic Heritage through vintage designs

BOISE, Idaho — Have you ever heard of Kay Chula Designs?

If you have ever been fortunate enough to attend the Fashion Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, you've had the chance to see the beautiful designs on display by Christina Chapman, the creator and owner of Kay Chula Designs.

And she is based right here in Boise!

After learning about fashion at a young age, and using scraps of fabric that she got while playing in her Grandmother's craft room, this local seamstress found her passion and started making her creations.

Inspired by the styles from old vintage patterns and the vibrant colors of traditional Mexican dancers, Chapman has brought new life into her designs. And people have noticed.

Dancers from the Burlesque community, pin-up models, drag performers ... they have all found their way to dress in and show off these authentic creations.

Adding ribbons and ruffles that make you want to twirl around, Chapman explains that her robes offer "the whimsical feel of the airiness, putting a little bit of my heritage into my creations."

You can find these designer robes and apparel in Chapman's shop on Etsy, or through Facebook and Instagram.