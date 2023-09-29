'A Succulent Day' plant and decor store brings a piece of Mexico to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — In our continuing coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are spotlighting people in our community that make the Treasure Valley the beautiful place that is.

If you’ve ever driven down State Street recently, you’ve seen the bright and lush business that is A Succulent Day.

“To bring plants as pieces of art as pieces of enjoyment into their home,” says Mendoza.

Martha Mendoza moved to Idaho from Córdoba, Mexico over 20 years ago to attend Boise State.

She calls the northwest home now but admits that sometimes she misses home in Mexico.

“It's a very tropical rainforest type of climate and ecosystem, so I really enjoyed being surrounded by green year-round,” says Mendoza.

So she brought home to the Treasure Valley.

First selling succulent arrangements to her friends, then opening a storefront a few years ago.

“August 2019, we opened our first brick and mortar,” says Mendoza.

Since then, her business and the community that loves plants, have grown!

“We quickly outgrew our little space, we moved into our new space in January 2021. I’m really thankful for the community that has supported us through this journey,” says Mendoza.

Marta also credits her love for caring for plants to playing in her childhood backyard.

“Going back to my roots and growing up in Mexico, I really rejoiced in playing in my mom’s garden,” says Mendoza.

A Succulent Day hosts potting events open to the community as well as private events.

“I love teaching also, because I went to school to be a teacher. How can I include that into my new journey of this business, so teaching people how to keep them alive and how to become Mother Nature for the succulents that they are bringing into their home is really important,” says Mendoza.

Sunday, October 8, A Succulent Day will host Latinas Mercadito.