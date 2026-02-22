Hilary Knight selected as flag bearer for the Olympics closing ceremony

Idaho native and five-time Olympian Hilary Knight was selected as Team USA's closing ceremony flag bearer.

Knight led the U.S Women's Hockey Team to its third-ever gold medal at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 19. The captain scored an equalizing goal, leading to the American team's 2-1 overtime gold medal victory against Canada.

The Sun Valley hometown hero boasts the most Olympic medals in the history of U.S Women's Hockey and holds the all-time points (33) and goal record (15).

“Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor,” Knight said. “It’s a moment that reflects far more than one individual. It represents my teammates, my family, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport."

Knight will lead the 2026 U.S. Olympic Team at the Milan-Cortina Games closing ceremony alongside figure skater Evan Bates on Sunday, Feb. 22.