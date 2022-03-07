ITD: Work on Highway 55 continues, drivers can expect delays

IDAHO — The Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers to expect delays on Highway 55 starting March 7.

ITD crews will set up equipment and prepare construction on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry Monday. Two lanes are open and will remain open until spring 2022, according to ITD.

Starting Mon., March 7, crews will be on SH-55 near Smiths Ferry to set up equipment & prepare for construction. Drivers can expect short delays with flaggers while equipment is being set up. Visit https://t.co/E2klBVRCIk ferry to sign up for updates on spring construction. — ITD (@IdahoITD) March 4, 2022

This is an ongoing project to widen the road and to make the roadways safer for drivers. ITD expects the project to be completed by fall 2022.

