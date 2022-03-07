Watch
ITD: Work on Highway 55 continues, drivers can expect delays

Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 16:45:44-05

IDAHO — The Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers to expect delays on Highway 55 starting March 7.

ITD crews will set up equipment and prepare construction on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry Monday. Two lanes are open and will remain open until spring 2022, according to ITD.

This is an ongoing project to widen the road and to make the roadways safer for drivers. ITD expects the project to be completed by fall 2022.

