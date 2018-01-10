Highway 21 shut down following semi rollover

BOISE COUNTY, ID - A two-mile stretch of Highway 21 in Boise County is closed in both directions, according to a Boise County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher, following an accident in which a semi-truck slid off the highway and rolled into Robie Creek.

The accident happened about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

The truck was carrying full soft drink bottles the dispatcher said. Icy road conditions may have attributed to the slide-off.

Boise County Sheriff’s Office deputies, HAZMAT crews, and fire crews from the Robie Creek and Wilderness Ranch Fire departments are on the scene.

Drivers are being detoured through the nearby Mores Creek Ranch subdivision.

Highway 21 is shut down between milepost 22 and 24.

No word on when the highway may be re-opened.

We will post more details as they become available.