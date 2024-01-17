Highway 21 now open after avalanche

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says that Highway 21 is now open after being closed for 90 hours between Grandjean Junction and Banner Summit.

An avalanche on Thursday, Jan. 11 prompted the closure. Initial reports from ITD said two cars were involved in the slide, but the department has since updated that number to four.

A Custer County Sheriff's Office vehicle was one of the four involved. ITD says there were no injuries, and all involved were able to join the deputy to drive away from the area safely.

Three avalanches were triggered in the area using explosives. It took ITD crews around eight hours to clear the snow.

Drivers going through the area should check Idaho 511 for updates.