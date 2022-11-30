Watch Now
Highlights: Last time the Mountain West Championship was played at Albertsons Stadium BSU beat Hawaii 31-10

Bryan Harsin Lifting up the 2019 Mountain West Championship Trophy
BOISE, Idaho — The last time the Mountain West Championship was hosted in Boise was in 2019. That year, the Broncos blew out the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 31-10, securing that year's Mountain West title.

That season, the Broncos finished the regular season 11-1 with their only loss coming against BYU.

In the championship game, quarterback Jaylon Henderson won the game's Offensive MVP award. He threw two touchdowns and rushed for another one on a play where he flipped into the endzone.

At the beginning of the season, Henderson was the team's third-string quarterback and by the end of the season, he was standing on the podium during the Mountain West Championship.

After the championship, the Broncos played Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl, losing 38-7.

They ended the season ranked No. 23 in the AP poll.

