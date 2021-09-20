Higher pay, bonuses attract more Idaho correction officers

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's top prison official says pay raises and bonuses should help ease a shortfall in prison workers.

Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt told the Legislature on Friday that the agency has received more than 130 applications and that some officers who planned to leave are staying. Corrections facilities have been staffed at 79%, leading to 16-hour shifts for officers.

New correction officers will receive $19 an hour, up from the previous $16.75. New hires will also get $1,500 bonuses, as will current officers on Oct. 15.

The money for the pay bumps is mainly coming from COVID-19 federal relief funds.