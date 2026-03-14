High wind warning issued; officials urge drivers to use caution

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for portions of south central and southwest Idaho on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 mph are expected across the Lower Snake River Valley. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected in Boise, southeast Oregon and near the Owyhee Mountains.

Officials advise being prepared for potential power outages and securing outdoor items such as trash cans and trampolines to prevent property damage.

Strong crosswinds are expected on I-84, US-93 and US-95. High-profile vehicles, boats, and RVs can expect difficult travel conditions. Additionally, blowing dust near fallow fields in the Magic Valley will reduce visibility.

Idaho State Police say drivers traveling through regions with decreased visibility should slow down and increase following distance to prevent accidents.