High school page says two Idaho lawmakers, lobbyist harassed her

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Attorney General's Office has released more details on a harassment complaint made against two lawmakers last year -- in response to a public records request.

The Idaho Statesman reports in a story Thursday that the new documents reveal a teenage House page reported harassment by two lawmakers and a lobbyist in the 2017 legislative session.

Named in the documents obtained Tuesday are Republican Rep. James Holtzclaw of Meridian and former Republican Rep. Brandon Hixon of Caldwell.

Hixon was facing a sexual abuse investigation in a different matter and committed suicide earlier this month.

Lobbyist Colby Cameron is also named by the then 18-year-old page.

Holtzclaw and Cameron each told the newspaper they did not mean to say anything inappropriate and apologized if that's how their remarks were received.

(by Associated Press)