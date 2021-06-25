Watch
News

Actions

High prices, court access challenge Idaho renters

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Eviction Moratorium
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 16:49:31-04

BOISE, Idaho — The eviction moratorium in Idaho put in place by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ends July 31, raising concerns that many Idaho renters could be made homeless.

Idaho has so far spent about $21 million of the $190 million received in federal coronavirus rescue money to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses. But homeless advocates say documentation and a lack of Internet access to participate in online court hearings have stymied many renters.

Those evicted face a tough housing market as home prices and rents have risen sharply with Idaho's rapid population growth.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light