‘High-end’ apartments will go up along Warm Springs Ave.

This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev.

A large new apartment complex will go up in Boise’s Barber Valley, along Warm Springs Ave. Crews broke ground on The Timbers at Harris Ranch this week.

The project, described as a “high-end” and “luxury” apartment community, will include 254 apartment units in a series of three-story buildings.

The project will span two blocks of the Harris Ranch neighborhood, facing Warm Springs Ave. to the south, between Wise Way and Old Hickory Way. Nine apartment buildings will form a horseshoe shape around the site’s perimeter, with parking and amenities in the middle.

Application materials call for 12 studio, 107 1-bedroom, 115 2-bedroom, and 20 3-bedroom apartment units, for a total of 409 bedrooms. The apartments range from 591 square feet for a studio to 1,304 square feet for the three-bedroom units.

High-end amenities

The buildings will include integrated garage parking for residents, as well as bike storage and mailroom/lounge spaces. In addition, each unit includes a small patio or balconies space, as well as an integrated washer/dryer room.

Elevations show exterior materials of brick and timber-clad siding and gray plaster material, and metal balconies. In addition, the community will include a “resort-style” pool, fitness center, playroom, business lounge and coworking areas.

“The Timbers at Harris Ranch features quality modern design with nods to the wonderful history of the area, the Timbers is designed to appeal to those who value the lifestyle that (Barber Valley) provides: proximity to nature and the Boise River, quick Greenbelt access, and only a short drive to downtown and greater Boise,” developers said in a news release.

The site sits near the future Barber Valley elementary school site.

The Timbers at Harris Ranch should start formal construction in July, with completion in the fall of next year.

Despite the large size of the project, it did not go through Boise’s typical design review process or public hearings. Instead, it was approved by a separate “Harris Ranch Review Board,” a non-governmental board controlled by the developers and owners of Harris Ranch – which also owns the land the project sits on. The project is developed by a third party, High Rhodes Investment Group of Irvine, California. Once the Harris Ranch Review Board gave approval, the city approved the project through administrative action. The overall Harris Ranch project gained City of Boise approval separately.

The project is one of a flurry of multi-family apartment and condo projects underway in this area of Boise’s Barber Valley. Construction is underway on the nearby Eno Lofts and additional townhomes.