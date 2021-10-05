Heroes Trail named in honor of veterans and healthcare workers opens in Boise

BOISE — A new Ridge to Rivers trail named in honor of our local veterans and healthcare workers is now open for hiking, biking, and horseback riding use.

The trail is called Heroes Trail and it connects Union Street to Military Reserve.

“It really is more about the honor today, and what better timing with the crisis we are still in to honor our healthcare personal in a way like this with a dedicated trail to them and all of our servicemen and women," Doug Holloway, Parks and Recreation Director, City of Boise said.

Heroes Trail serves as a permanent reminder of the dedication and sacrifices both veterans and healthcare workers make for our community and it honors the work they do.

“Every time I am on this trail I think of it not only as the heroes that come here for services, the veterans but now in this day and time the heroes that are serving heroes,” Lauren McLean, Boise Mayor said.

Boise Mayor, Lauren McLean alongside Parks and Rec, St. Luke's, and Boise VA held a ribbon cutting on Tues., Oct. 5 to officially open the trail to the public.