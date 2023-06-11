Heroes memorial pickleball tournament features adaptive athletes

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Tennis Club wrapped up its third annual Heroes Memorial Pickleball Tournament on June 11, and for the first time, the event featured adaptive athletes competing in the rapidly growing sport.

Registrations for wheelchair pickleball at the tournament peaked at 328, with participants from 10 different states competing at the Eagle Tennis Club. Players of all skill levels and ages.

The event, set up by the Boise Area Pickleball Association, will benefit the Challenged Athletes Foundation with a donation of 17 thousand dollars and an e-bike raffle.

The record turnout for the event is a testament to just how much pickleball has grown, and with no signs of slowing down, the BAPA is waiting eagerly for more opportunities to share the sport.

For more information on the BAPA and future pickleball events in the area, visit their website at bapa.wildapricot.org.