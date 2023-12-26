Here's where you can recycle your trees in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Now that the holidays have come and gone, some of you may be wondering what to do with your Christmas trees.

Well, several communities in the Treasure Valley are helping you recycle them. Live tree recycling programs begin today in several communities including Boise and Nampa.

The city of Nampa requests that you drop them off at Kohlerlawn Cemetery between Tuesday, December 26, 2023 through Monday, January 15, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Kohlerlawn Cemetery is located at 76 6th Street North, and signs will be posted near the cemetery that gives directions to the specific “drop off” location.

In Boiseyou can either drop them off at the Ada County Landfill or cut them up and put them in your recycle bin. If you cannot fit all your tree into the cart, bundle the remaining segments and set the bundles next to your compost cart on collection day.



Meridian also allows recycling but only from January 2 - 6, 2024.

The city lets you cut them up for your recycle bin or allows you to drop them off at the landfill or Meridian Transfer Station. Please note that trees are collected by a separate truck, which may come at a different time than your regular trash pickup.

All trees are brought to the Ada County Landfill, where they are collected and composted by Timber Creek Recycling.

Regardless of where you live, all trees need to have all ornaments and tinsel removed and whole Christmas trees placed beside your cart will not be collected.