Here's where you break in your skis this weekend

IDAHO — A number of nearby ski resorts will be open for skiers and snowboarders this weekend.

Bogus Basin and Tamarack Resort will start daily operations on Friday, Dec. 8.

Bogus Basin will have nine trails open, three lifts, and two conveyor lifts.

Tamarack Resort will have two lifts open, with day passes starting at $15.00. When the entire mountain opens, Tamarack Resort will have over a 25% increase in skiable acres this year.

Brundage Mountain Resort is still hoping for more snow, but the resort will still offer a few runs. The Easy Street chairlift willopen on Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lift tickets will cost $5.00.

For those who have never skied or snowboarded, Pomerelle will host their annual "Free Learn to Ski or Ride" event on Saturday. Like the name, the event is free, but guests will have to provide some information before taking to the slopes. Check-in starts at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, with lessons beginning at 10:30 a.m.