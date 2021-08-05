HelpOurShelters: Simply Cats participating in shelter crisis campaign

BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking to add a furry family member to your home, Simply Cats in Boise has lots of pets to choose from! The adoption center is taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation's #HelpOurShelters campaign, bringing attention to the shelter crisis happening across the nation and here in Idaho.

Many pets adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic are being returned to shelters and adoptions are declining. Simply Cats says it has seen a 40% increase in surrender requests, but there's no space at the adoption center since they're already caring for 166 cats.

“Our adult intake requests are on the rise while our applications to adopt adult cats are on the decline. In order to help more cats in need of homes, we need to find homes for the ones we have. They are so deserving of their happily ever afters. If you have the space in your home & heart, now is the time to adopt an adult cat. You will be the best thing that ever happened to them and help open up space for other kitties that need us,” says Adoption Coordinator, Erika Parrish.

There are several factors making this a tough time for animal shelters, including pet owners being forced to give up their pets due to housing loss, financial struggle and other impacts of COVID-19. Adoption and foster placements have also slowed nationally as vacation travel resumes.

On August 6, shelters will take part in a national awareness campaign on social media. Shelters will use #HelpOurShelters to share stories and encourage community members to provide help be becoming foster families and/or adopting a cat or dog into their home.

Click here to see all the cats and kittens available now at Simply Cats.