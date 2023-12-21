HELP FOR YOUR HEALTHY RESOLUTIONS

BOISE, Idaho — Many folks resolve to be healthier in the new year.

If one of your resolutions is quitting smoking, help is available.

Idaho Health Districts offer free tobacco cessation classes.

Classes are two or three hours apiece, with four or five sessions over the course of a month, depending on the program.

The next round of in-person classes in Boise starts January 2.

You can find a schedule for classes in the Twin Falls area below:

South Central Public Health District - Gooding Office

255 N Canyon Dr. (in Gooding)

Thursdays starting January 4 - March 28, 2024

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

South Central Public Health District - Twin Falls Office

1020 Washington St. N (in Twin Falls)

Thursdays starting January 4 - March 28, 2024

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

South Central Public Health District - Jerome Office

951 E Ave H (in Jerome)

Tuesdays January 2 – January 23, 2024

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

More information here.