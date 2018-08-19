Hello Kitty enthusiasts wait in long lines for special edition truck

Boise, ID - Full-fledged "fan-demonium" at the Boise Towne Square Mall Saturday, where the "Hello Kitty" truck made it's first ever Idaho appearance.

Sanrio fans lined up for a chance to score some limited-edition collectables.

Since the two trucks debuted in 2014, they've traveled more than 60 cities from coast to coast.

"I was very excited. I usually buy things on amazon unfortunately... But, um, this was just exciting to come and see," said Hello Kitty enthusiast Cynthia Valley of caldwell.

After today... The truck rolls on.. Continuing it's u-s tour with stops in denver and omaha.

