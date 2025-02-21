Helicopter crash at Ririe Reservoir leaves one dead and another injured

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A single helicopter crash has been located at Ririe Reservoir east of Idaho Falls, with multiple agencies assisting in the rescue efforts.

KIFI in Idaho Falls provided video from the crash site.

Helicopter Crash near Ririe Reservoir

Helicopter Crash at Ririe Reservoir

One occupant was deceased at the scene, while a second was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and the area has been closed due to downed power lines and unstable ice conditions.