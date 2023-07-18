Heavy traffic on Interstate 84: Drive times doubled

NAMPA, Idaho — A crash on I-84 Eastbound is creating heavy traffic this morning.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the accident is near mile post 40, blocking the second lane of traffic.

Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, drive times from Caldwell to downtown Boise were doubled, with the commute estimated to take over an hour. It appears emergency vehicles have cleared the scene but traffic is still impacted.

Vehicles were seen backed up onto the Garrity Blvd. entrance ramp.

Vehicles are backed up from N. Robinson road as far as Northside Blvd. Traffic is also backed up onto the Garrity Blvd. entrance ramp.

