ONTARIO, Oregon — The rain that arrived as the remnants of Hilary has left many areas in Ontario with minor flooding.

Doug Lock-Smith / KIVI

Streets, parking lots, and the area around Treasure Valley Community College fell victim to minor flooding, as the area has seen between 1-2" of rain. There is a chance of scattered showers in the area through Tuesday.

Doug Lock-Smith

There is a flood advisory for the area through 5:00pm MT.