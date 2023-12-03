Heat returns to Warm Springs homes!

BOISE, Idaho — Heat is returning to homes on Warm Springs Ave!

Repairs and improvements to the neighborhood's geothermal water distribution system left many homes in the area without heat or hot water as the first snow of the season was falling.

The construction began back in August and aimed at meeting the increased needs of the growing neighborhood.

Thankfully, heat was restored to homes in the Warm Springs Water District at 3 pm on Dec. 2, just in time for residents to enjoy the winter season that is now in full swing in the Treasure Valley.

Construction on the project is expected to continue to Dec. 8 when it will be put on hold for the winter season until spring of 2024