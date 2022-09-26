Hearing for Planned Parenthood lawsuits against the state rescheduled for October

A hearing scheduled for the Planned Parenthood lawsuit against the State of Idaho is rescheduled for October due to an illness impacting a member of the court.
Officials with the Idaho Supreme Court announced the new hearing is set for Oct. 6, rescheduled from the original Sept. 29 date.
Related: Judge rules in favor of Justice Department in Idaho's federal abortion ban lawsuit, cannot prosecute doctors
There are currently three pending lawsuits between Planned Parenthood and the state.
News Release: Planned Parenthood v. State Oral Argument Rescheduled to Oct. 6. https://t.co/sycT4r2Imd pic.twitter.com/RcWL4V2Drr— Idaho Supreme Court (@idcourts) September 26, 2022