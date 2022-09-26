Watch Now
Hearing for Planned Parenthood lawsuits against the state rescheduled for October

Idaho Supreme Court
FILE - This June 8, 2017, photo shows the Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise, Idaho. A regional Planned Parenthood organization is suing Idaho over a new law that bans nearly all abortions by allowing potential family members of the embryo to sue abortion providers. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky operates health centers across six states. It filed the lawsuit with the Idaho Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone, File)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Sep 26, 2022
A hearing scheduled for the Planned Parenthood lawsuit against the State of Idaho is rescheduled for October due to an illness impacting a member of the court.

Officials with the Idaho Supreme Court announced the new hearing is set for Oct. 6, rescheduled from the original Sept. 29 date.

There are currently three pending lawsuits between Planned Parenthood and the state.

