Youth mental health issues often underdiagnosed or undertreated

IDAHO — Many children are struggling with mental health or mental health issues, and in many cases, those issues are underdiagnosed or undertreated.

"Unfortunately, half of kids with treatable mental health conditions are not receiving any treatment," said Dr. Mike Franz, Behavioral Health Executive Medical Director with Regence BlueShield of Idaho.

Dr. Franz told Idaho News 6 that every two years the Center for Disease Control conducts a robust survey of adolescents.

Franz says that in Boise specifically, "56% of our girls in high school report being persistently hopeless or sad. 30% have seriously been contemplating suicide. 18% report a history of sexual abuse and 13% have attempted suicide in the past year."

He added, "A recent survey from November of 2022 showed that 33% of teens in Boise are clinically depressed."

In 2021, The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) declared children's mental health a national emergency. In 2022, AACAP called for a national response to the youth behavior crisis, asking President Biden to declare a Public Health emergency.

Dr. Franz suggests one way to get ahead of children's mental health is to bring screenings into the schools.

"We need to educate our teachers and administrators more on basic behavioral health. Mental health first aid is one program that can do that," said Franz.

He added that screenings at school could be helpful for marginalized or underrepresented populations who may struggle with transportation outside of school, or lack some of the digital resources to have a virtual appointment.

Franz stresses the importance of identifying these issues when they are young, noting that nearly 50% of behavioral conditions have an onset by the age of 14, and that there is typically a lag time of 10 years between the onset and initial assessments and treatments.

One of the positive things that came out of the pandemic, he adds, is that Telehealth services grew in acceptance and are a growing resource.

Signs that something may be affecting your child is a change in their routine. Children showing changes in sleep patterns, appetite, declining grades, or showing more pointed irritability can be flags of experiencing a mental health crisis.

Franz advises parents to be present and available for their kids, to ask questions, and underscores the value of giving their kids the opportunity to be heard.

If your child, or anyone, talks of thoughts of suicide or life not being worth it, take immediate action.

