Wellness Wednesday: Youth Eating Disorders

BOISE, Idaho — Dr. Jennifer Derenne, Vice President of Medical Care for Equip Health, joins Idaho News 6 Matt Sizemore to talk about Youth Eating Disorders.

Their conversation educates us to learn just how common eating disorders are among the nation's youth.

There has been a 70% surge in eating disorders in kids and teens since the pandemic.

Dr. Derenne discusses warning signs and how you can identify the behaviors commonly associated with eating disorders.

If you have, or think you may have, an eating disorder and are looking for help, Regence Blue Shield has teamed up with Equip to provide access to virtual evidence-based information and recommendations for assistance for people ages 6-24.

