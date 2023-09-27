Wellness Wednesday: World Heart Day is September 29

Cardiovascular Disease continues to be the number one killer in the world.

On September 29, we celebrate World Heart Day.

Heart disease includes several types of conditions, like heart failure, strokes, and heart attacks, that can be brought on by things like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes.

Signs of potential heart disease include chest pain, tightness, jaw pain, and shortness of breath. Signs are often more subtle in women than in men.

Dr. Daniel Meltzer offers tips on small changes you can make that can help to reduce your risk of developing heart disease.