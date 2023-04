BOISE, Idaho — Dr. Justin Hastings, a representative from the Idaho State Dental Association, joins Idaho News 6 Matt Sizemore to discuss wisdom teeth and the dental problems they can cause.

After explaining what wisdom teeth are and their biological function, Dr. Hastings outlines the complications wisdom teeth can cause, how those occur and when a dentist should be consulted.

For more information on dental hygiene, visit the Idaho State Dental Association website, theisda.org