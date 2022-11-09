Watch Now
NewsYour Health Matters

Actions

Wellness Wednesday: Why get tooth cavities filled?

Posted at 4:33 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 18:33:01-05

IDAHO — Getting a cavity filled may not always be the most pleasant experience but it is a necessary one.

Dr. Tyler Elison says getting fillings when needed prevents further decay and keeps the tooth healthy.

When performing a filling, a dentist removes the decaying portion of the tooth and replaces it with a filling material, like composite resin. Then the dentist will cure the filling with a light after they've shaped the filling to ensure it matches the adjacent teeth.

That process differs than how the procedure used to be performed in years past.

"Fillings have come a long way, you may see some that open their mouth and you see some gold in there. Gold is a great material but a lot of times people want more of an aesthetic smile and so gold isn't as common these days," said Dr. Elison.

Some signs you may be in need for a filling are tooth pain when eating something sugary or temperature sensitivity.

"We always encourage you to ask your dentist questions or [tell them] any concerns you might have," said Elison.

Dr Elison recommends you visit the Idaho State Dental Association website for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.