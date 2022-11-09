Wellness Wednesday: Why get tooth cavities filled?

IDAHO — Getting a cavity filled may not always be the most pleasant experience but it is a necessary one.

Dr. Tyler Elison says getting fillings when needed prevents further decay and keeps the tooth healthy.

When performing a filling, a dentist removes the decaying portion of the tooth and replaces it with a filling material, like composite resin. Then the dentist will cure the filling with a light after they've shaped the filling to ensure it matches the adjacent teeth.

That process differs than how the procedure used to be performed in years past.

"Fillings have come a long way, you may see some that open their mouth and you see some gold in there. Gold is a great material but a lot of times people want more of an aesthetic smile and so gold isn't as common these days," said Dr. Elison.

Some signs you may be in need for a filling are tooth pain when eating something sugary or temperature sensitivity.

"We always encourage you to ask your dentist questions or [tell them] any concerns you might have," said Elison.

Dr Elison recommends you visit the Idaho State Dental Association website for more information.