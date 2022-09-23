Wellness Wednesday: What to know about sports drinks and dental health

While sports drinks can seem like a healthy way to stay hydrated, that is often not the case.

Idaho State Dental Association Doctor Trista Pottenger said while many people think sports drinks are healthier than sodas and better for you, that is often not true.

"It's a very common misconception that they are fabulous for you but in all reality they are super super sugary and they are acidic so they can cause quite a bit of damage to your teeth," Pottenger said.

The acidity in the drink wears down enamel on the teeth which can have harmful impacts on the teeth and gum health, Pottenger said. And just because it's marketed as "sugar free" does not mean it is a healthier alternative for dental health.

For those who do need to drink sports drinks, Pottenger said make sure to carry water around and drink that as well to wash out some of the acidity. Milk, water, coconut water and more can be healthier alternatives for popular sports drinks.

More information on how to find a provider is available at the Idaho State Dental Association's website.