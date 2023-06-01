Wellness Wednesday: Virtual Mental Health Care

IDAHO — As May comes to a close, so does Mental Health Awareness Month. But that doesn't mean conversations about mental health or mental health resources should end.

As many as 1 in 20 adults are affected by one or more mental health conditions. As many as 1 in 4 of those adults say they're unable to get mental health care in the month that they need it.

That's where Virtually Delivered care, or Telemental Health care can help. Care delivered over video or over the phone can eliminate barriers such as travel or provider shortages in certain areas. "It's estimated that as many as 1 in 3, or more mental health visits are taking place by video or telephone today," said Dr. Heidi Greenberger, President of Clinical Research at AbleTo.

Individuals can expect the same results that they would expect if receiving care in a clinicians office.

"For example, when you have your first initial consultation you can expect that your therapist will take the time to get to know you, understand what brought you into care, and work with you to develop a care plan," said Dr. Greenberger

If you or someone you know is experiencing an immediate mental health crisis, dial 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

If you're seeking care but not are not in immediate crisis, your primary care physician, as well as your health plan should have a curated list of mental health providers they can share with you.

